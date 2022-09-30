Heydar Aliyev Center to premiere new film about Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Center will premiere a film "Treasures of the World - Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

The film was produced by Sandstone Global Productions with the joint partnership of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and bp (British Petroleum) with the support of the Baku Media Center.

The film, which tells about the wonderful history and cultural treasures of Baku, the cities of Shusha, Gobustan, and Shaki, aims to promote Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage on an international scale.

The author of the film is an English historian, writer, presenter, and screenwriter of the popular documentary series "Treasures of the World" Prof Bethany Hughes.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and bp also prepared a 60-minute full version of the film in Azerbaijani and English for the Azerbaijani audience.



