Renowned pianists share their experience with young talents

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Renowned pianists have given a master class for young talents at the Baku Music Academy, Azernews reports.

Chevalier of the French Order of Arts and Letters Rena Shereshevskaya gave a number of recommendations to young musicians and shared her experience.

During the master class, students of the Bulbul Specialized Music School Ali Valiyev, Ravan Pashazada, Rashid Behbudov, and Ali Adigozalov performed musical pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin, and Sergey Rachmaninoff.

Rena Shereshevskaya gives master classes in many countries. She is often invited to the jury of international competitions. Among her students are many laureates of prestigious international competitions.

The pianist graduated from Bulbul Specialized Music School and Moscow State Conservatory. After occupational hand disease, she devoted herself to teaching.

Shereshevskaya shared her knowledge with students of Central Music School at the Moscow Conservatory.

She was invited to head the piano department at the Musical Pedagogical Institute in Moscow.

After teaching at the summer academy as part of the Colmar International Festival (France), the Colmar National Conservatory invited her to organize a department for young talents.

Since then, she has worked at Paris Conservatory, Conservatory Regional Influence, and Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris in France.

French pianist Olivier Gardon also shared secrets of good performance with young pianists.

Olivier Gardon has been honored with numerous awards in prestigious international competitions, including the Long-Thibaud-Crespin Competition (1973), the Queen Elisabeth Music Competition (1975), the Viotti International Music Competition, the Rina Sala Gallo International Piano Competition, the Senigallia Competition and the Alfredo Casella Piano Competition in Naples.

The French pianist performed in the biggest venues of the world's musical capitals such as the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, the Salle Pleyel, and the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, the Royal Festival Hall, and the Barbican Center in London, the Carnegie Hall in New York, the Großes Festspielhaus in Salzbourg, the Tokyo Bunka Kaikan Hall in Tokyo, the Dvorak Hall in Prague, etc

Speaking about the master class, he expressed the hope that he would contribute to increasing the knowledge of young Azerbaijani pianists.

The master class was attended by students of the Baku Musical Academy (BMA) Ayan Aslanova, Ilgara Talibova, Fidan Rashidova, BMA master's students Gunel Hajiyeva and Narmina Ismayilova who performed works by Sebastian Bach, Robert Schumann, Frederic Chopin, Johannes Brahms and Franz Liszt.

Both master classes were organized within the 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival being held in Baku on September 18-26.

Only scientific and theoretical conferences, master classes, and academic music events have remained in the festival's program amid the death of Azerbaijani servicemen, who became martyrs while preventing another Armenian provocation on September 13.



