Grammy nominee to give concert at in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Prominent Israeli musician Avi Avital will perform at the State Philharmonic Hall on October 22, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Premier LTD concert agency with the support of the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Avi Avital will perform in Baku for the first time, which will be a pleasant surprise for lovers of classical music. The performance will be accompanied by the Baku Chamber Orchestra under the direction of the chief conductor of the ensemble, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The orchestra team consists of young talented musicians, laureates of international competitions, and has successfully performed in Turkiye, Italy, France, Greece, Belgium, and Uzbekistan.

Avi Avital performs compositions by Bach, Vivaldi, and other great composers on the mandolin.

He is the first mandolin soloist to be nominated Grammy Award.

He won the prestigious Aviv competition in Israel and Echo Music Prize in Germany.

Avi Avital has been compared to Andres Segovia for the championship of his instrument and to Jascha Heifitz for his incredible virtuosity.

Described as passionate and explosively charismatic in world media like New York Times, he is a driving force behind the reinvigoration of the mandolin repertory. Over 100 contemporary compositions have been written for him.

The musician is an exclusive artist for Deutsche Grammophon and has also made recordings for Naxos and SONY Classical.

Israeli musician has successfully performed with orchestras such as the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Deutsche Symphonie Orchester Berlin, Tonhalle Zurich, Israel Philharmonic, and the Dresden Philharmonic under the baton of acclaimed conductors Zubin Mehta, Kent Nagano, Osmo Vanska, Ton Koopman and Giovanni Antonini.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.