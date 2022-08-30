St. Petersburg's tourism potential to be highlighted in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Saint Petersburg City Tourist Information Bureau will organize a roadshow, entitled "Welcome to Saint Petersburg" in Baku on August 30, Azernews reports, citing Tourbus.

To be hosted at Hyatt Regency Baku Hotel, the large-scale event will complete a series of presentations on the tourism potential of St. Petersburg in the CIS countries.

The roadshow will be the first professional event of this scale in St. Petersburg to be held in the capital of Azerbaijan in three years.

It is expected that interest in the business program will be very high because in recent years tourism between Russia and Azerbaijan has been actively developing.

Visitors to the events will be able to take part in numerous presentations, hold business meetings with participants as part of the workshop as well as learn more about St. Petersburg.

A musical program will feature songs about St. Petersburg and an adagio from Tchaikovsky's ballet prepared specially for the guests.

The participants in the roadshow will hold a quiz with a drawing of prizes, including accommodation in hotels in the city, excursions, tickets to museums, memorable souvenirs, and much more.