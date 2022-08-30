Euronews explores Shaki District, Ismayilli's Lahij touristic site [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Euronews TV channel has prepared a report on a trip to Azerbaijan's Shaki and Ismayilli districts, Azernews reports, citing Euronews.

The report was presented within the "Explore Azerbaijan" project.

First, the program provides insight into Shaki Khans' Palace built in 1762 by the grandson of Khan Chelebi, Khan Mammad Hussein, as a summer working residence. Its construction lasted ten years.

The building itself was built in two years, but its painting and decoration took another eight years.

The main attraction of the palace is the stained-glass windows. They are inserted glass brought along the Silk Road from Italy. But they were collected by local craftsmen using shebeke technology: glasses of different shapes are inserted into wooden frames without a single nail. Shebeke is still used by local craftsmen."

After Shaki, the authors of the project continued their journey to Ismayilli's Lahij village to meet with famous coppersmiths.

It was noted that narrow cobbled streets, craft workshops, and shops in Lahij look the same here as they did hundreds of years ago.

For centuries, Lahij has been known as a city of craftsmen, a city of more than forty crafts, but copper workers brought it fame.

“Once upon a time, 15-20 coppersmiths worked in the workshop at the same time," says Kablai Aliyev, who inherited his workshop from several generations of ancestors.

However, there's nobody left now. Sometimes, Kebleyi's kids help him with his work.

Speaking about coppersmiths art, Kablai Aliyev expressed his hope that a new generation of coppersmiths will appear in the future.



