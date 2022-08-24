Colorful art banners on display in central Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The name of Nazim Mammadov (1934 - 2004) is inextricably linked with the most beloved domestic cartoons.

Being one of the first Azerbaijani cartoonists, he made a huge contribution to the formation and development of national animation.

Arts Council Azerbaijan has showcased Nazim Mammadov's artworks in Baku Azernews reports.

The exhibition opened outside the Art Tower Gallery in the Old City.

The open-air exhibition, entitled "Bright colors of summer", displayed eight art banners.

Nazim Mammadov's art pieces are characterized by vibrant colors that plunge you into the world of magical fantasy.

His distinguished art style aroused great interest among Baku residents.

The artist's creative life was very rich which is clearly reflected in his art.

Nazim Mammadov studied at Azim Azimzade Art School and the courses organized by Soyuzmultfilm studio in Moscow.

Since 1961, the artist worked as an animation director at AzerbaijanFilm studio. He participated in the production of 40 documentaries.

He made his first animated film "The Bear and the Mouse" in 1970.

Furthermore, the artist produced the first cartoon opera in the republic in five parts "Beautiful Fatma" (1988).

Nazim Mammadov was also engaged in easel painting, graphics, and children's book illustration.

His colorful paintings are widely recognized in Azerbaijan and other countries.

