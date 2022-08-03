Baku hosts outdoor film screenings for cinema lovers

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has organized outdoor film screenings timed to the National Cinema Day, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The films named best as a result of the "Great Return" short film project competition, were screened outside the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov attended the event. He got acquainted with photo stands installed as part of the event as well as film production equipment used in the past.

Next, Director of the State Film Fund Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev provided insight into the history of the Azerbaijani cinema.

"The history of Azerbaijani cinema can be divided into three parts. The initial stage is the silent era of Azerbaijani cinema, covering 1898-1923. Then the Soviet period - from 1923 to 1991. During these years, the first sound film was shot in Azerbaijan. Moreover, the first color Azerbaijani film was also shot at that time. Finally, Azerbaijan's independent cinema started its activity in 1991. Over the past years, Azerbaijani cinematography has achieved great success. Our films have won awards at many international festivals, and many talented young men successfully implemented a number of projects in the field of cinema," said Jamil Guliyev.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov highlighted the history of film production in Azerbaijan.

"Cinema plays a huge role in the development of society. It takes a special place in the cultures of developed nations. If we trace the history of the national cinema, it is obvious that the 124 years have not been in vain. This is a sign of the love and commitment of our people to cinema and the strive for the most basic progressive values ??and development. Looking around the exhibition organized here, one can clearly see the rich traditions and progressive achievements of domestic cinema. Azerbaijan's first color film "If Not That One, Then This One" took third place among the first color films in the world thanks to its technical parameters. This achievement is a source of national pride," said Karimov.

The culture minister praised the state attention to the domestic cinema. He stressed the role of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of the Azerbaijani cinema. Today this tradition is continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

"One of the brightest pages of our cinema is the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev on the creation of the Film Agency. It can be said with confidence that with the start of its activities, the Film Agency will contribute to the development of the Azerbaijani national cinematography and its successful integration into the world arena," said Karimov.

Furthermore, the audience watched films shot by Gulay Babayeva (Rear), Leylakhanum Ganbarli (Big Red House), Gulu Askarov (Fence) as well as short films "Two Roads" and "Orizuru".

Filmed by Saddam Mehdiyev and Murad Huseynov, "Two Roads" was named best at Tashkent International Film Festival.

The film "Orizuru" was produced by Nihad J and Elgun Guliyev.