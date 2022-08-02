Film about Gobustan State Historical Reserve to be premiered in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Park inn Hotel Baku will screen a documentary "The common value of humanity-Gobustan" on August 3, Azernews reports.

Apart from the film screening, the event program includes a book exhibition, presentation of booklets, magazines, and catalogs published by the Gobustan State Historical Reserve.

The Gobustan State Historical Reserve, which dates back to the 8th millennium BC, never ceases to amaze everyone with 600,000 petroglyphs.

Gobustan rock carvings were discovered in 1939 at the foot of the mountain Djingirdagh and on the top of Yazili Tepe.

The rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, and pictures of the sun and stars.

These unique petroglyphs were recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2007.