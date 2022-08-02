Baku to host CultRural Festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 1st Azerbaijani CultRural Festival 2022 will be held for the first time in Baku, Azernews reports, citing AHK Azerbaijan.

The festival will take place at Passage 1901 restaurant on August 6.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) in partnership with the Plovdiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is implementing this unique project as part of the "EU4Business: Connecting Companies" initiative.

The project aims to contribute to the development of bilateral and multilateral partnerships in the creative industries from the rural areas in the fields of handicrafts, design, and fashion, visual and performing arts, by providing the SMEs with an opportunity to showcase their businesses to the EU and Azerbaijani counterparts and institutions.

CultRural Festival 2022 is open for Azerbaijani Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

The festival visitors have a chance to meet representatives of creative businesses from Bulgaria and Azerbaijan and see their products in the fields of handicrafts, design, fashion, visual, and performing arts.

Please register through the link by August 2, 2022.