Baku marks National Cinema Day

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

During this summer month, filmmakers, movie critics and cinema lovers in Azerbaijan are especially united by the indescribable pride and joy for the latest achievements of the local film industry.

Being held since 2000, National Cinema Day (August 2) honors talented film directors, actors, cameramen, scriptwriters, and many others who contribute to the national cinematography.

Every year, the significance of the day is widely celebrated across the country and this time it is not an exception.

Cinema Night in Baku

An open-air film screening has been held in Baku. Elkhan Jafarov's film "Hail" (2012) was shown as part of the event organized by Balakhani Settlement House of Culture, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Agil Abbas about the Karabakh war. The film was produced by AzerbaijanFilm Studio.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fuad Poladov, Honored Artists Mammad Safa, Shamil Suleymanov, Parviz Bagirov, and Farhad Israfilov starred in the film.

Interestingly, the film was premiered on National Cinema Day in 2012. The feature film aroused great interest among the audience.

Virtual exhibition

Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual exhibition timed to National Cinema Day.

The virtual exhibition displays documents reflecting the history of Azerbaijani cinema, opinions of prominent people about our cinema history, photos, books, and articles reflecting the history of Azerbaijani cinema.

The virtual exhibition is available here.