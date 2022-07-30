Azerbaijan, Turkiye filming TV series about Second Karabakh War

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Turkiye are jointly filming TV series about the Second Karabakh War, Azernews reports.

In his statement, First Deputy Culture Minister Elnur Aliyev told Report.az that the filming is being carried out in cooperation with the famous Turkish studio Bozdag Film.

The first deputy culture minister pointed out that the series is initially planned to consist of eight episodes.

"The work is nearing completion. I don't want to run ahead of the story, but I can say that the first series is expected to be released this year," said Elnur Aliyev.

The first deputy culture minister noted that the name of the screenplay is already known.

"But it is too early to announce the name of the series because it is not certain. The series is the result of cooperation between Turkiye and Azerbaijan. Turkish and Azerbaijani actors will be cast in the series. We will try to make it a symbol of our cooperation," he said.

The first episode is expected to be broadcast on Victory Day (November 8).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Turkiye reached an agreement on cooperation in the film industry in 2021.

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov and Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan discussed the production of joint films and series dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44-day war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.