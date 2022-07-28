Azerbaijani Culture Ministry, CNN to expand partnership

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry is endeavoring to strengthen its partnership with CNN.

The head of the Culture Ministry's Media and Communication Department, Maryam Gafarzada, and chief adviser Elnara Karimova have recently visited CNN's office in London, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

During the visit, the ministry officials got acquainted with the channel's work and its international projects.

They also had the opportunity to watch the shooting process and the live broadcasts of the famous CNN Breaking News. Maryam Gafarzade and Elnara Karimova shared their experiences with digital and creative solutions.

An agreement was reached between the Culture Ministry and CNN TV during the meeting on the preparation and placement of an article on Azerbaijani culture by Azerbaijan on the website of the TV channel.