National artist stuns Estonian art lovers

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Rovshan Guliyev has exhibited his painting in Estonia, Azernews reports.

The exhibition called "Azerbaijani patterns" took place in the Design and Architecture gallery with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Azerbaijani embassy in Estonia.

Turkish ambassador to Estonia Basak Turkoglu, representatives of the Azerbaijani community as well as the Estonian public and mass media attended the event.

In his speech, Azerbaijani ambassador to Estonia Anar Maharramov noted that 2022 is declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

He added that the city of Shusha is of special importance in Azerbaijan's cultural life and is declared the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

Shusha. The cultural capital of Azerbaijan

Shusha has historically been one of the important centers of the historical, cultural, and public-political life of Azerbaijan.

In 1977, Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev declared the historical part of Shusha a historical and architectural reserve. As a result, major steps were taken to protect monuments in Shusha and perpetuate the memory of prominent cultural and artistic figures.

However, Armenia occupied the city of Shusha on May 8, 1992, and pursued a policy of destroying the historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the city. The historical justice was restored on November 8, 2020, when Shusha was liberated from the Armenian occupation.

An immediate inventory of the damage to the city, its historical and cultural heritage, and nature was carried out, and restoration work has begun as well.

Speaking about the exhibition, Rovshan Guliyev expressed his confidence that it will contribute to the further development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Estonia. The ambassador wished artist Rovshan Guliyev success in his future activities.

Azerbaijani patterns through the eyes of the artist

Furthermore, the gallery visitors viewed colorful paintings depicting Shusha and other beautiful corners of the country. The exhibition aroused great interest among viewers.

Rovshan Guliyev is an Azerbaijani painter residing in Estonia. The artist graduated from the Azim Azimzada art school as a rug artist in 1998 in Baku.

In 2004, he graduated as a painter from the Azerbaijani Academy of Arts. After that he traveled the world and since 2008 has been residing in Estonia working as a freelance artist.

His creations are loved by many and are recognized for his unique art style, which radiates warmth, brightness, and profound peace.

Rovshan Guliyev has participated in many exhibitions in Tallinn and abroad.

Rovshan has worked for years as an art teacher for hobby schools, organizing art camps and master classes for talented kids and adults.