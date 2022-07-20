Azerbaijani Culture Ministry, Serbian envoy mull cooperation

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov has received Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladislavlevich, Azernews reportsç citing the Culture Ministry.

Warmly welcoming the guest, Karimov expressed his belief that the joint cultural cooperation will continue successfully in the future. He stressed the importance of exchanging experience in the library, cinematography, museum, and other humanitarian fields and organizing exhibitions.

During the meeting, the culture minister also touched upon Peace4Culture global campaign aimed at preserving cultural heritage and creating peaceful and sustainable societies and invited Serbia to join the project.

The Serbian ambassador noted that the ongoing joint projects are an indicator not only of culture but also of the identity of the two nations.

During the meeting, the importance of preserving the historical heritage and transferring culture to future generations was also discussed.

The sides discussed the possibility of implementing joint projects in the field of archaeology and ethnography.