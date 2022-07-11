Book album with miniature named best at Book Art Competition

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Miniature is applied to any work of art produced in a size much smaller than the normal size for that type of work.

The unique art form has not lost its importance and maintained its literary and aesthetic merit through the centuries.

Miniatures, inspired by the poem "Varga and Gulsha" are considered some of the ancient patterns of this art in Azerbaijan as well as the Near and Far East.

The poem written by the 17th-century Azerbaijani poet Mesihi is based on the ancient legend, known in the Middle East as "Varga and Gulsha".

In 2021, a book album with illustrations from "Varga and Gulsha" was presented at the National Art Museum.

The publication is a view of the 21st-century artist to the 13th-century miniatures.

The unique book album has recently been named best at the 19th Book Art Competition, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The competition has been held since 2004 with the support of the Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund of CIS member states.

This year, the competition, which included 67 publications from 7 countries, was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

By the jury's decision, the book album "Varga and Gulsha" published under the leadership of the National Art Museum director, professor Chingiz Farzaliyev, was selected as the best in the "Art of Illustration" category.

The book album "Varga and Gulsha", prepared by the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, was presented at the beginning of October 2021 within the Baku International Book Fair framework.

The publication is a fundamental book in which 71 medieval miniatures painted by Abdulmomin Muhammad al-Khoyi based on the ancient oriental legend about the endless love of the young Varga and the beautiful Gulsha are fully collected and published as a complex for the first time.

"Varga and Gulsha" illustrations are among the oldest examples of the eastern miniatures that have survived to this day.

The "Varga and Gulsha" book album, which gives a new "polygraphic reading" to the thirteenth-century manuscript, presents a complete and comprehensive picture of the painting tradition of that period, its characteristics, specifics, and artistic advantages.

Thanks to digital capabilities, for the first time the masterpieces of Azerbaijani miniatures have been presented as authentically as possible to the original manuscripts, creating a complete picture of the high aesthetic qualities of these images.

The book album "Varga and Gulsha" was donated to the funds of the world's leading museums and libraries. This list includes the US Library of Congress.