Silk Road: Must-see music festival for cultural travel experience

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Shaki, a magnificent city, which boasts a long history with a splendid cultural heritage.

There's no better way to experience the city with its interesting culture and natural wonders than at the Silk Road Music Festival 2022.

Every summer, the music festival gathers the best of local and international musicians to Shaki.

So if you're looking for unique cultural immersion ideas, Silk Road Music Festival is definitely for you.

This year the festival is remembered for spectacular concerts that involve the Military Orchestra, the State Song and Dance Ensemble, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Gara Garayev Chamber Orchestra, Simurg ensemble,, and many others.

Most of the works performed at concerts are dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War and the Year of Shusha announced in the country.

Dervish ensemble thrilled the audience at the festival's opening ceremony.

The festival also features an exposition of folk arts and crafts and paintings, theater productions, and much more.

Patriotic works and a series of events dedicated to Fikrat Amirov's centenary take a special place at the festival.

Silk Road Music Festival 2022 will last until July 9.