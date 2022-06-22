Modern challenges in museum field discussed in Lankaran

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Modern challenges in the museum sector have been discussed within a project "Discover A Museum Together with Professionals", Azernews reports citing the Carpet Museum.

As part of the project, training was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Lankaran.

The training focuses on museum management, protection of museum exhibits, international partnership, and much more.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Dr. Shirin Malikova, Deputy Director for the Protection and Registration of Exhibits, chief curator Mira Mammadkhanova took part in the event.

During the two-day training, Shirin Malikova highlighted the Carpet Museum's experience in museum management and educational program in the museum.

She also provided information about the winners of the EMYA 2022 (European Museum of the Year Award) contest annually held by the European Museum Forum.

She pointed out that the Carpet Museum was awarded the certificate for innovations in public relations in the museum field in 2018.

Next, the Carpet Museum director gave a master class on exhibit presentation and held a survey on different topics.

Mira Mammadkhanova delivered speeches on the fund's work and evacuation issues in the museums.

The heads of the Heydar Aliyev Centers from Lankaran, Lerik, and Astara, directors of the house museums, memorial museums, museums of local history, and art galleries, head curators, and other museum specialists, in total 47 participants, attended the event.

The training covered provided the actual current museum issues and discussed ways to enhance productive and up-to-date museum management.