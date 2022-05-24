Renowned jazz pianist performs in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Renowned jazz pianist Vikram Ruzakhunov has successfully performed at the Baku International Piano Festival, Azernews reports.

Vikram Ruzakhunov is a renowned jazz pianist from Kyrgyzstan who played a key role in popularizing jazz throughout Central Asia.

Vikram loves to perform well-known compositions in a way that no one has performed and demonstrated this on the Baku stage. The music of Chick Corea in his improvisation caused a storm of delight from the audience and the musician was called for an encore.

The musician performs world-famous music pieces in a completely new way.

In his work, the musician shows a great virtuosity, starting from his own arrangements to the free interpretation of musical works.

A constant search for an original interpretation of jazz compositions distinguishes him from other musicians.

The Kyrgyz musician also brilliantly adds oriental melodies and folk music into his jazz improvisations.

His concert in Baku ended with an encore performance and a standing ovation from the audience. The host for the evening was Tofig Hasanov.

Founded by the Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli, the first Baku International Piano Festival will run until May 27.

Photo and video credits: Kamran Baghirov

For more information, please visit the festival's website. Tickets are available here.



