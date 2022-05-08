Ruslan Aghababayev's jazz trio shines at Mugham Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ruslan Aghababayev's jazz trio has performed a stunning concert as part of the Baku International Jazz Day.

The trio included double bass player, Honored Artist Ruslan Huseynov and drummer Elvin Bashirov. The concert featured compositions in various styles.

The jazz lovers enjoyed "Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise" by Sigmund Romberg and Oscar Hammerstein, Astor Piazzolla's "Oblivion", Miles Davis's "Bye bye Blackbird", John Coltrane's "Giant Steps", Vagif Mustafazade's "Fantasy" and the Beatles' hit "Hey, Jude".

Ruslan Aghababayev performed a fragment from his cantata to the words of the poetical work "Heydar babaya salam" written by Mohammad Hossein Shahriar

As a solo performance, bass guitarist Ruslan Huseynov presented Ennio Morricone's Deborah's Theme from the film "Once Upon a Time in America".

Special guest of the evening was the famous tar performer, Honored Artist Shahriyar Imanov. The concert program also included "Khudayar's tasnif", folk song "Gun kechdi - axsham oldu" as well as the author's song "Balkan Blues".

Ruslan Aghababayev calls musical improvisations that are born while playing with musicians on stage the best inspiration.

"Improvisational music is something incredible, especially when you are on stage with really good musicians. In general, music for me is a very important element of my life. It's like water for a fish. The main thing is to create and perform music from the soul and for the soul!".

As part of the Baku International Jazz Day, jazz concerts were held by the Culture Ministry in the International Mugham Center, the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater from April 29 to May 4.

