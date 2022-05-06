Culinary chefs gather at Shusha Culinary Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Culinary chefs from different countries have gathered in Shusha to join the first international culinary festival held in Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

The large-scale event is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency.

During the festival, the cooks from Germany, Austria, China, France, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Turkiye, and Japan surprise foodies with mouthwatering food.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by economic regions, that is - Absheron-Khizi, Baku, Upper Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkasan, Lankaran-Astara, Central Aran, Nakhchivan, Karabakh, Guba-Khachmaz, Shaki-Zagatala.

The event is also attended by international nutrition experts and culinary bloggers from Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Israel, Canada, and other countries.

The festival has also areas for tasting wines, cheeses, and other products.

The guests of the festival have a chance to learn more about different nations at special pavilions that have been installed taking into account the architectural features of the participating countries.

Each pavilion welcomes its guests with traditional music, exhibitions, and much more.

Over 100 artists will take part in the art program to be held during the First International Culinary Festival.

Numerous concerts, exhibitions, and other events will be organized in pavilions installed in recreation and entertainment areas.

Samples of the Azerbaijani folk crafts will also be demonstrated within the framework of the festival.

As part of the festival, Azerkhalcha OJSC holds various interactive presentations about the traditions of carpet weaving.

Azerkhalcha OJSC presented an interactive performance related to the carpet weaving process.

The guests were shown the processes of shearing and cleaning wool, making thread and dyeing it with natural dyes, and many other stages of the carpet weaving art.

Culinary publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are also presented at the festival.

Guests can also take part in master classes by professional chefs and learn cooking secrets.

First International Culinary Festival will also feature an open-air "Shusha. Spring Legend" with the participation of Azerbaijani artists and sculptors. The artists will create a series of artworks inspired by Shusha's breathtaking nature.



