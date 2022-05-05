Jazz musician performs famous soundtrack in new way [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist Ruslan Huseynov has performed a bass guitar cover to the soundtrack for the film "Once Upon a Time in America" (1984).

The epic crime film was co-written and directed by Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone and starring Robert De Niro and James Woods.

The bass guitar cover of "Deborah's Theme" has never been performed before. The video starred the ballerina Aslana Aliyeva.

As a rule, "Deborah's Theme" is performed by a symphony orchestra. The musician tried to perform "Deborah's Theme" in an original way by shooting a video with Aslana Aliyeva's beautiful dance and stills from the film.

Emin Abishov and Lachin Aghasiyev took part in the work on the video. The musician expressed special gratitude for the implementation of the project to People's Artist Mirjavad Jafarov, Honored Artist Jabir Imanov and sound engineer Toofan (Prom?x studio).

Notably, Ruslan Huseynov is a participants of many international jazz festival. He used to be a member of "Rast" music band.

In 2015, he wrote a composition for bass guitar for the first time in Azerbaijan. The music piece is called "In Minutes". A music video was also filmed for the song. It two years to write the music piece.



