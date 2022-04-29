Cadenza Orchestra captivates jazz lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has captivated the audience at the International Mugham Center.

The concert "Metaphor" was timed to the International Jazz Day.

At the concert, Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra performed works by Azerbaijani and world composers.

The ensemble consists of Mirkhalid Mammadzade (flute), Elshan Mammadov (oboe), Mammadali Pashazade (clarinet), Afag Garayeva (piano), Leyla Zeynalova (piano), Zarifa Alkhazova (violin), Uzeyir Mahmudbayli (viola), Erol Rzayev ( cello).

Founded in 2016, Cadenza orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzade.

Since its foundation, Cadenza chamber orchestra has successfully performed at republican and international festivals.

In March, renown flutist Avital Cohen (Switzerland-Israel) shared the same stage with the orchestra.

Together with the flutist, Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra created an unforgettable atmosphere.

They brilliantly performed music pieces by Karlheinz Stockhausen, Antonio Vivaldi, Heinz Holliger, Arif Melikov, as well as the artistic director of the Cadenza orchestra, talented composer Turkar Gasimzade.

The Cadenza Chamber Orchestra also performed a spectacular concert that featured music pieces by Azerbaijani and Japanese composers.

