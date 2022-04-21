Culture Ministry awards Patriotic War veterans

By Azernews



By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov has met with veterans of the Second Karabakh War at the International Mugham Center.

The meeting was held as part of the Culture Ministry's "From Stage to Trench: Veterans" project dedicated to the cultural workers who heroically fought for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Some 8 people working in the field of culture were killed and 12 were injured in the Great Patriotic War.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov praised the bravery of Azerbaijani soldiers during the 44-day Patriotic War.

He pointed out that the cultural figures not only supported soldiers with creative projects, but also took a direct part in the battles on the front line.

Next, the Culture Minister awarded the veterans with honorary diplomas.

From Stage to Trench: Veterans

The project "From Stage to Trench" has been launched by the Culture Ministry to honor cultural workers who fought in the Second Karabakh War.

A series of videos dedicated to the national heroes are being released as part of the project.

The videos feature short interviews about the life of the brave soldiers.

In January, the Culture Ministry released a video dedicated to the talented tenor Atyash Garayev.

The musician graduated from the Baku Music Academy in 2018. As a student, he was a guest soloist of the State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

In 2017-2019, he became the leading soloist of the Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Garaev is a finalist of the Elena Obraztsova International Competition of Opera Singers (2018).

He was a soloist of the Youth Opera Program of the Russian Bolshoi Theater.

In the summer of 2021, the tenor was accepted into the Youth Troupe of the Teatro San Carlo in Naples.

Now Atyash Garayev continues his creative activity, he successfully performs not only in his native Azerbaijan, but also abroad.