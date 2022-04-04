YARAT opens Contemporary Art School

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space has launched the first one-year Contemporary Art School in Azerbaijan in partnership with the Icharishahar State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The presentation was held at the Museum of the 19th-21s Azerbaijani Painting.

Speaking at the event, curator of the YARAT Contemporary Art Space Farah Alakbarli, stressed the importance of the project in the development of contemporary art.

"In addition to organizing exhibitions and promoting contemporary art abroad for almost ten years, YARAT Contemporary Art Space has implemented numerous educational and research projects. Over these years, new personnel have been trained, experimental practices and art works by Azerbaijan's emerging artists have been presented to the audience, young talents are participating in seminars and daily studio practice to generate new ideas and works. I wish success to the project of the first one-year Contemporary Art School in Azerbaijan," said Farah Alakbarli.

Being unique in the field of contemporary art, the pilot school project is intended to become an important part of the country's cultural landscape in terms of developing experimental education with an aim to train talented youth and promote a programme of professional employment.

The major part of the educational programme of the school will be the authorial concept, formed on the content of the intersection of historical traditions and current events in the field of culture and arts.

The author of the concept is the curator of numerous exhibitions and projects also related to youth education in the field of contemporary art, Honored Artist Sabina Shikhlinskaya.

The Contemporary Art School will be located in the most important historical area of Azerbaijan including Icharishahar Historical-Architectural Reserve, YARAT building used for work with youth within the ARTIM project.

The School’s programme plans to implement theoretical and practical educational programmes for multidisciplinary artists, art managers, curators, and art researchers in the fundamental areas of contemporary art.

The basis of the training will include lectures and workshops by leading experts and specialists in their fields, current curators and artists, as well as art managers of local and foreign art institutions and organizations.

Upon completion of the theoretical programme of the school, it is envisioned to hold cultural and exhibition events in partnership with cultural organizations, galleries, creative centers, and museums, located in the area of

Many public and art initiatives are planned to involve the residents of the Old City in the creation of useful places for intellectual recreation. It invites not only the local audience but also tourists visiting the country to discuss the current needs and problems of modern society, combining the local color and national historical traditions of Azerbaijan with popular culture.

The project of the experimental Contemporary Art School aims to form an educational platform for the self-realization of not only established professionals, but also young representatives of creative fields.

A documentary film "ÖN SÖZ - ON SÖZ", dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the YARAT Contemporary Art Space was screened as part of the event.

In conclusion, some 29 students of the first one-year School of Contemporary Art in Azerbaijan, selected from 120 applicants, were presented to the guests of the event.