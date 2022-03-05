Symphony Orchestra performs under baton of Italian composer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The State Symphony Orchestra has successfully performed under the baton of the Italian conductor Alvise Casellati. Spectacular concert was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The State Symphony Orchestra mesmerized the audience with the works of Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Alvise Casellati made his first appearance as a conductor in 2011 at the Teatro La Fenice in Venice.

Over the past few years, he has received invitations to take part in many festivals and collaborated with a number of famous Italian opera houses.

He is the founder and musical director of the "Opera Italiana is in the Air" project. Founded in 2017, the project aims to acquaint young people with the Italian opera heritage and make Italian opera accessible to everyone.

Azerbaijan's young clarinet Emil Baghirov was the soloist of the concert.

Clarinetist Emil Baghirov was awarded the scholarship of the President of Azerbaijan (2014), the Prize of the President of Azerbaijan (2017).

In December 2012, he was named "Best Performer" at the Tel Aviv International Music Competition.

Since 2013, he has been an artist of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra.

In 2016, following the presidential order, his name was included in the Golden Book of Azerbaijan's young talents for special abilities in the field of music.

Furthermore, he was awarded a special scholarship for young talents.

The audience highly appreciated the performance of the orchestra. The musicians were met with a storm of applause.



