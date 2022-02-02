Spanish dancers make audience tap their feet

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Spanish flamenco a beautiful and passionate dance that lefts no one indifferent. It's probably one of the first things that comes to mind when thinking about the Spanish culture.

The fiery dance originated in Andalusia within gypsy communities. Flamenco includes a mix of guitar, singing, dancing, hand-clapping, and finger-snapping.

Spanish dance has evoked passion and energy at Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Spanish Dance Theater "Flamenco Live" presented "Legend of Romeo and Juliette" in a completely new way by means of music, singing and dance.

The theater amazed the audience with a complementally new interpretation of William Shakespeare's story where the legendary story about love, is told in the language of passionate Spanish dance.

It was hard to take the eyes of remarkable and outstanding flamenco dancers who made everyone to tap their feet.

During the show, the viewers plunged into the magic world of Spanish flamenco and enjoyed charming dance.

Flamenco Live is a unique art project that brings together professional international artists performing live, organic and sincere Spanish flamenco.

The theater includes some of the best dancers, guitarists, cantors (vocalists) and percussionists who devote their whole lives to what is called "puro flamenco" - the pure true flamenco in all its diversity.

All of the troupe's participants are multiple laureates of international contests such as Viva Espana, Golden Duet and others.

The troupe's leading dancer is El Tebi, who participated in the "Minute of Glory" project at Channel One Russia, being the only Russian dancer who performed on stage in Spanish theaters and "tablao", among which, the famous "Casa Patas" in Madrid.

El Tebi, La Nata (dance), Alajandro Reyes, Carina La Dulce (vocals), Maksim Melnikov, El Glepe (guitar). Project Director - Alexander Zuborev also left no one indifferent.

The flamenco show was full of captivating dancing and heart-pounding rhythms.