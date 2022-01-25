Belarusian actors thrill audience

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Heydar Aliyev Palace has presented a dramatic musical performance "Princess Mary", based on Mikhail Lermontov's novel "Hero of Our Time".

The novel tells about love, friendship, passion and betrayal.

This chapter of the novel is written in the form of diary notes by ensign Grigory Pechorin and provides an opportunity to look into the depths of the soul of the protagonist of the novel, who serves in the Caucasus.

It tells about the romantic story of an officer whose reckless love game turns into a tragedy for himself - a man who clearly does not fit into the laws of the time in which fate has sentenced him to live ...

According to the plot, the young Princess Mary (Mary Ligovskaya) with her mother and relatives is resting at a resort. Among them, Vera is Pechorin's former lover, who is now married. Feelings between former lovers flare up again....

The production mesmerized Baku audience with unexpected plot twists.

The peculiarity of the production is that it was filmed online and transmitted to a large screen installed on the stage. When the actors in front played out a certain scene, the reaction of the rest of the characters to what was happening was filmed in parallel behind them.

The cast included the best actors of the "Theatre - Film Actor Studio", Honored Artist of Belarus Alexander Timoshkin, Vera Polyakova, Yuri Baranov, Dmitry Yegorov, Yana Khodanovich, as well as Dmitry Klimovich and Margarita Kiselite who perfectly played the novel's characters.

The performance featured the music of such well-known performers as Bi-2, The Hatters, Dalida, Serge Gainsbourg and others.

The music was performed by the Belarusian Presidential Orchestra under the baton of Vitaly Kulbakov (Belarus).

The stage director is Tatyana Sambuk (Russia), the author of the artistic idea is Elena Mikulinskaya (Russia).

Photo and video credits: Kamran Baghirov



