Heydar Aliyev Palace to show dramatic musical performance

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Heydar Aliyev Palace will show a dramatic musical performance "Princess Mary", based on Mikhail Lermontov's novel "Hero of Our Time".

The novel tells about love, friendship, passion and betrayal.

The performance will feature the music of such well-known performers as Bi-2, The Hatters, Dalida, Serge Gainsbourg and others.

The music in the performance will be performed by the Belarusian Presidential Orchestra under the baton of Vitaly Kulbakov (Belarus).

The stage director is Tatyana Sambuk (Russia), the author of the artistic idea is Elena Mikulinskaya (Russia).

The cast includes the best actors of the Theatre - Film Actor Studio, Honored Artist of Belarus Alexander Timoshkin, Vera Polyakova, Yuri Baranov, Dmitry Yegorov, Yana Khodanovich, as well as Dmitry Klimovich and Margarita Kiselite.

The duration of the performance is 1 hour and 20 minutes (no intermission).

