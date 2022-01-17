Mugham Center pays tribute to prominent tar player

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has honored the memory of tar player Shirulla Imanov.

The concert brought together well-known cultural and artistic figures who shared their memories about the musicians, including Honored Artists Tayyar Bayramov, Sabuhi Ibayev, Ilkin Akhmedov, Sabuhi Jafarov, Sahib Pashazade, laureate of mugham contests Sabina Arabli and others.

The concert program was organized by the International Mugham Center within the framework of projects aimed at promoting mugham art and prominent cultural figures.

First, the guests watched a video installation of photographs depicting the life and work of Shirulla Imanov.

Next, People's Artists, tar players Ramiz Guliyev and Vamik Mammadaliyev shared their memories about tar player.

Shirulla Imanov was one of the most virtuoso tar players in Azerbaijan from the 1930s.

The choice of the creative path of Shirulla Imanov in his youth was influenced by Zulfugar Hajibayov's opera "Ashig Garib" (1916) and Muslim Magomayev's opera "Shah Ismayil" (1919).

After that, he decided to perform on the stage. Years later, his dream came true.

Shirulla Imanov became a soloist at the Mirza Fatali Akhundov State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Muslim Magomayev State Philharmonic.

His work is closely connected with the national opera - Shirulla Imanov accompanied on tar in Muslim Magomayev's opera "Shah Ismayil", Zulfugar Hajibayov's "Ashig Garib" and Uzeyir Hajibayov "Sheikh Sanan". The musician also performed as a mugham singer in "Ashig Garib".

Moreover, Shirulla Imanov also shared his experience with young musicians and vocalists of the Asaf Zeynalli Music School.

Shirulla Imanov performed and was friends with such outstanding mugham singers as Khan Shushinsky, Talat Gasimov, Hajibaba Huseynov, Abulfat Aliyev, Bahram Mansurov, Mammadali Aliyev, Gurban Pirimov and many others.

He also accompanied and traveled with such famous performers of folk songs and mugham like Shovkat Alakbarova, Jabbar Garyagdioghlu, Sara Gadimova, Fatma Mehraliyeva, Shovkat Mammadova, etc.