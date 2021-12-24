Baku hosts Global Star Awards

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku has hosted Global Star Awards for the first time.

The prize is awarded for achievements at the end of the year in various fields of culture and art, public life and media, medicine and business, tourism and sports. Honored artist Elnur Kerimov was the host of the evening.

Among the winners were People's Artists Konul Khasiyeva and Meleyka Asadova, Honored Artist Elza Seidjahan, laureate of national mugham contests Miralam Miralamov, the 26-time world kickboxing champion Eduard Mammadov, singers Rasul Afandiyev and Qurd, director Kanan MM, Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov and others.

The authors of the project are Rena Ibrahimova and Tural Alakbarov, executive producer - Ilmirza Aghabayov, general producers - Aydin Huseynov and Javid Nureddinli, producer - Shamkhal Hasanov.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.



