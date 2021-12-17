Baku hosts Int'l Music Contest of Pianists

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 5th Azer Dadashev International Competition of Pianists has been held in Baku.

Since 2010, the music contest has been successfully held in Baku every three years.

This year, the international competition brought together talented pianists from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Iran.

Due to the pandemic, the competition was held online with no age limit. At the suggestion of Azer Dadashev, the contestants performed the composer's preludes and fugues.

The competition was timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of Azerbaijan's well known composer Azer Dadashov who turns 75 this year.

Azer Dadashov has composed 14 symphonies, 20 cantatas and operas, children's opera "The Adventures of Little Mukun", ballet miniature "Oriental fresco", chamber music, suites for orchestras.

Dadashov composed music for more than 20 films. He is also the author of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Anthem

He was a student of the great national composer Gara Garayev. He is also a member of Azerbaijan Composers' Union, a member of the Azerbaijan Guild of Professional Filmmakers (2003).

Since 2007, Azer Dadashov has served as a chairman of the Composers' Union Symphony Department.

The composer was awarded with the St. Pope John Paul II medal and a badge of honor of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States.

His music pieces have been successfully performed by outstanding Azerbaijani and foreign conductors - Niyazi, Rauf Abdullayev, Nazim Rzayev, Ramiz Melikaslanov, Yalchin Adygezalov, Teymur Geychaev, Fakhraddin Kerimov, Dmitry Kitayenko, Roman Matsov, Rezo Shilakze in many countries, including France, the USA, England, Finland, Turkey, Iran, Russia, etc.

Azer Dadashov was also a member of the jury of various music competitions held in the republic.

His music pieces are studied in the music schools. Moreover, the country hosted a number of international music contests dedicated to the composer.

Many of his students are actively working in various areas of the musical culture of Azerbaijan and abroad.

The chairman of the jury was BMA Vice-Rector for Education, Doctor of Philosophy in Pedagogy, Honored Teacher Narmina Guliyeva.

The winners included Nargiz Kengerli and Nurana Zeynalova (Azerbaijan) were recognized as laureates, while Laman Islamzade (Azerbaijan), Mahbod Hagh Parast (Iran) and Arailim Oralkhan (Kazakhstan) were awarded diplomas.

The contest was organized with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Composers Union and the Baku Music Academy within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the Baku Music Academy.