Russian Cultural Center marks CIS' 30th anniversary

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A photo exhibition dedicated to the CIS countries has opened in Baku.

The event was held at the Russian Information and Cultural Center to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Representatives of diplomatic corps in the Commonwealth countries, compatriots, heads of cultural and educational institutions took part in the event.

The exhibition displayed works by photographers from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Rossotrudnichestvo offices in these countries.

In his remarks, the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov noted that over 30 years within the CIS, ties between its members - independent states, based on historical commonality, have passed a significant path of development in politics, economy, culture, tourism, education and other areas.

Students and teachers of Baku Music Academy delighted the audience with a fascinating concert. The musicians performed music pieces by Azerbaijani, Russian and world classics.

The event was hosted by a senior lecturer at Baku Music Academy, PhD in Art Science Alyona Inyakina, senior

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.



