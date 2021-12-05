Art Fest Nizami.Slavic Beauty

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Arts Council Azerbaijan has released another video inspired by Nizami Ganjavi's "Seven Beauties".

A video entitled "Slavic Beauty" was presented at Art Tower Gallery as part of the Art Fest Nizami.

The image of the Slavic beauty Saqaliba was embodied by the blogger and public figure Lydia Shestak-Aliyeva.

The video reflects vivid examples of Nizamit's poetry to the music of Azerbaijan's prominent composer Gara Garayev.

The project brought together costume designer Sabina Zulalova, Saida Taghizadeh (piano), Mehman Piriyev (poem reader) and videographer-Medina Dorozhkina.

Nizami's poetry in?? Azerbaijani and Russian languages ??was also read in the evening.

Art Fest Nizami encourages talented people to participate in various joint projects. It also focuses on raising awareness of the young generation about the poet's literary heritage.

The festival features workshops for photographers and artists, exhibitions, screenings of animated films and other events dedicated to the work of Nizami Ganjavi.

Within the framework of the project, separate videos have been created for "Seven Beauties".

The event is organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan with the support of the Icharishahar Historical and Architectural Reserve, Icharishahar Museum Center and Baku City Main Department of Culture.

Art Fest Nizami is being held at the initiative of the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan, artist and art critic Dadash Mammadov within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

The festival is curated by director of the Art School, Sona Guliyeva.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.




