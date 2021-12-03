Film about people with disabilities shown in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A film "Angels Speaking with Eyes" has premiered at Landmark Hotel Baku. The film is a social project of the first kids TV channel ARB Gunesh.

"Physical limitations are not a drawback, but a fate. To make this fate happy, let each of us give his mercy and love," says the motto of the project.

The presentation was timed to International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

Since 1992, the day has been annually celebrated on December 3 to raise awareness of disability issues among the general public.

Many public and cultural figures, representatives of various organizations as well as the project's creative team took part in the film presentation.

Director of ARB Gunes TV Maksim Maksimov, film script writer Makhsim Makhsimov spoke about the film which was shot in six days.

The social project aims at integrating children with physical disabilities into society so that they grow up with a healthy mind, receive a good education and become full-fledged representatives of society.

In his speech, Maksim Maksimov emphasized that ARB Gunesh TV always attaches special importance to such types of social projects. The channel airs many programs for children with disabilities.

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sevil Mikayilova stressed that the Azerbaijani state pays special attention to persons with disabilities.

She pointed out that numerous projects and programs are being implemented in the country to support their integration in society.

Sevil Mikayilova underlined that the active involvement of persons with disabilities in social life, accessibility and integration in all areas are among essential conditions for achieving sustainable development and a contribution to the present and future.

Angels Speaking with Eyes

The film turned out to be very touching; during the viewing, many guests had tears in their eyes.

The plot tells about one happy couple, played by Ilgar Musayev and Ulviyya Rza, but their life changes dramatically when a deaf child appears in the family.

The father turns away from his own daughter, while the mother supports her beloved child in every possible way.

The daughter treats her father with love, and he gives her only a cold and evil look. Years pass, he realizes how cruelly wrong he was ... It is interesting that the authors presented the child at four ages.

Moreover, the project starred two daughters of Esmira Etibargizi who wrote the lyricism of the film's soundtrack: the 7-year-old Aytan and 9-year-old Samira Baghirov, the youngest of whom is deaf. Aytan is a first-grade student of the Special Boarding School for Children with Disabilities No. 3 in Baku.

The music for the film was composed by Yagut Almaz. The song was performed by People's Artist Gulyanag Mammadova, who also played in the film. The soundtrack was arranged by Faig Kazimov.

The film cast includes Honored Artist Mehriban Khanlarova, actors Saadat Abbasova, Nurbanu Azizzade and Hiranur Guliyeva. The film was directed by Vusal Mammadov, general producer - Yashar Ahmadov.



