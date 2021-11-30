Epic of Koroghlu stuns opera lovers

By Azernews

Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Koroghlu" opera has been staged at the State Opera and Ballet Theater.

The Epic of Koroghlu tells about the lives of people, their struggle for justice and freedom.

The storyline is based on a national epic about poor, abused villagers who rise up to defeat their unjust, oppressive khans and beys (landowners) in the 16-17th centuries.

In the epic, Nigar devoted her entire life to the Koroghlu movement. She passionately believes in the righteousness of her lover and does her best to help him fight against feudal oppression.

Brilliant acting and production

People's Artists Akram Poladov (Ali), Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov (Koroghlu), Ilaha Afandiyeva (Nigar), Jahangir Gurbanov (Hasan khan), Aliahmadov Ibrahimov (Jester) masterly embodied the opera characters.

Ramil Gasimov brilliantly performed the part of Koroghlu. He is the youngest performer of his role. He first embodied the image of Koroglu in 2011, when he was 27 years old.

The Opera and Ballet Theater's Symphonic Orchestra deserves special attention. The orchestra performed under the baton of the principal conductor Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The Symphonic Orchestra mesmerized the audience and elicited a storm of applause.

History behind opera

Based on his story, Hajibayov created the opera in five acts, which has become a true nation's patrimony.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Koroghlu" opera is a masterpiece of Azerbaijani classical art.

The five act opera was written on the libretto of Heydar Ismayilov and the verses of Mammad Said Ordubadi.

The libretto is based on episodes from the Epic of Koroghlu, a heroic legend prominent in the oral traditions of the Turkic peoples.

The composer worked on "Koroghlu" opera from 1932 to 1936. The opera premiered at the State Opera and Ballet Theater in 1937under the baton of Uzeyir Hajibayli. Azerbaijan's prominent opera tenor Bulbul performed a leading role.

World release on music platforms

The opera "Koroghlu" is still included in the State Opera and Ballet theater.

In September, the opera was released on world music platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Yandex Music, Tidal, etc.

Last time, "Koroghlu" opera was recorded in 1959 under the baton of the great maestro Niyazi.

Honored Artist, famous conductor Ayyub Guliyev, Honored Cultural worker, sound engineer Faig Babayev took part in the project initiated by the director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace Ramil Gasimov.

The main parts in the opera were performed by Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov, Ilaha Afendiyeva, Jahangir Gurbanov, Tural Aghasiyev, People's Artist Ali Askarov and vocalist Taleh Yahyayev.

