Famous artist receives Azerbaijani citizenship

By Trend

Member of the UNESCO Federation of Artists, Chairman of the Association of Cultural Figures of Azerbaijan in Europe, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ashraf Heybatov met with Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Trend reports.

The chairman congratulated the artist on the occasion of obtaining Azerbaijani citizenship and wished success in representing Azerbaijan in the world.

Heybatov, who received Azerbaijani citizenship, plays an invaluable role in promoting the truth about Azerbaijan in Germany.

In his works, Heybatov pays attention to the customs and traditions of the Azerbaijani people, instills love for Azerbaijan’s history, nature and culture among other peoples and nations.

While talking about obtaining Azerbaijani citizenship, the artist thanked the Azerbaijani president and said that he would continue to use creativity for the benefit of Azerbaijan and represent Azerbaijan with dignity.