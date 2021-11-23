Azerbaijan's literature figures awarded in Lithuania

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's literature figures have been awarded at the 5th International Literary Festival "Baltic Gamayun" in Lithuania.

A writer Ulviya Heydarova and the poet Saida Subkhi were recognized as laureates of the first degree in the two main nominations of the festival "Prose" and "Poetry", respectively, Trend Life reported.

Nargiz Bagirova and Lamiya Hasanzade were also among the festival laureates.

The works of the laureates and diploma winners will be included in the international literary almanac "Steps 2020", timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Lithuania's independence.

The festival celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky.

President of the Society of the International Association of Writers and Publicists Lev Mesengiser, the executive editor of the almanac "Steps" Elvira Pozdnaya, the chairman of the jury of the International Literary Festival "Baltic Gamayun" Elyane Suodene attended the festival.