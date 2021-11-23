BMA celebrates its centenary with gala concert

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy (BMA) has celebrated its centenary with a marvelous concert.

The gala night ended a series of concerts and events held since the beginning of the year to mark the Academy's 100th anniversary.

Among the guests of evening were the head of the department of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyev, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, the Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, chairman of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade, representatives of diplomatic missions, creative intelligentsia.

Rector of the Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbeyli addressed the event.

In his speech, he especially emphasized that the Academy celebrates its centenary with great joy as it coincides with a major historical event- Azerbaijan's victory in the the 44-day Patriotic War.

A video about BMA's history and activities was screened at the event. In the foyer, an exposition of the best scientific works in the field of musicology was presented to the guests of the events. The books on musicology are written by the Academy's leading specialists.

During the concert, BMA's Vice-Rector Yegana Akhundova, People's Artists Ulviya Hajibeyova, Murad Adigozalzade, Murad Huseynov, Gulnaz Ismayilova, the State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the People's Artists Rauf Abdullayev, Yalchin Adigozalova, Honored Artists Fuad Ibrahimov and Ayyub Guliyev and many others performed on the stage.

The anniversary concert featured music pieces by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Vasif Adigozalov, Ismayil Hajibayov, Frangiz Alizadeh, Hasan Rzayev, Sergey Rachmaninoff, Maurice Ravel, Francis Poulenc and Kevin Cartner.

Special guest included an outstanding violinist and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky, who is recognised throughout the world for his versatility.

The concert program was completed by an oratorio "Karabakh shikestesi".

In conclusion, all musicians went on the stage and gathered around the anniversary cake. The audience met them with a round of applause.



