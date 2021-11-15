Azerbaijan's classical music sounds in Prague

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's classical music has been performed at the National House at Vinohrady in Prague.

"Seven beauties towards Glory" was timed to Azerbaijan's Victory Day in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War, Trend Life reported.

The event was organized by Azerbaijani poetess Leyla Begim with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Built in 1894, National House at Vinohrady is a perfect venue for major social and cultural events. Mayakovsky Hall is the largest and most beautiful hall with a capacity of up to 700 people.

On this day, the foyer of the building was illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag. Among the guests were representatives of diplomatic missions, culture and science, etc.

Speaking at the event, Leyla Begim spoke about the Azerbaijan's Victory in the Patriotic War which ended the almost 30-year Armenian occupation.

Furthermore, the guests of the evening enjoyed a new musical play "Kalbajar" by national composer Rakhila Hasanova.

Honored Artist Rena Rzayeva performed music pieces of such eminent composers as Gara Garayev, Ismayil Hajibayov and Agshin Alizadeh.

A student of the Czech Conservatory in Plzen and the Baku Music Academy, Janel Najafli (violin) pleased the audience with the folk music.

Next, the Czech actor Krystof Nohynek read Leyla Begim's poems dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi and Gara Garayev. The poems were translated by Milan Dvorak.

The evening also featured Frangiz Alizade's music piece and the poetic dedication of Leyla Begim to the liberated city of Shusha.



