Musical Theater opens its 112th season

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The State Musical Theater has opened its 112th season.

The theater's director, Honored Art Worker Aligismet Lalayev addressed the event.

In his speech, Aligismet Lalayev emphasized that the first anniversary of the Azerbaijan Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War is fast approaching.

The day is inscribed in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan.

A memory of the martyrs of the Karabakh war was honored at the event.

Among the heroic soldier were the theater workers, including ballet dancer Murad Aghayev and martyr Aliagha Mammadov, who worked as a light operator.

Aligismet Lalayev also spoke about the theater's virtual activity in the time of severe quarantine.

Furthermore, the theater pleased the audience with Uzeyir Hajibayli's comedy "If Not That One, Then This One".

"If Not That One, Then This One" is a 1910 operetta in four acts that reflects social and everyday life relations in pre-revolutionary Azerbaijan.

The work, staged by People's Artist Jannette Selimova in 1998, is still successfully presented in the theater's repertoire.

Honored Artists Shovgi Huseynov, Nakhida Orudzhova, Alakbar Aliyev, Novruz Gartal, Azizaga Azizov, Akbar Alizade and others performed on the stage.

"If Not That One, Then This One" brought together production conductor Honored Art Worker Nazim Hajialibekhov, conductor - Honored Art Worker Fakhraddin Atayev, art director-Ismayil Mammadov, choreographers-Zakir Aghayev and Leyla Aghayeva and others.



