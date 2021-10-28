National dancer named best in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young talent Farid Kazakov has been named the best solo dancer for the third time in Russia.

Recently, the dancer took part in Solo Star Russia 2021 competition, one of the most-anticipated events for the strongest solo dancers.

Solo Star Russia 2021 brought together incredibly talented dancers from the CIS countries.

Azerbaijan has taken part in the contest for the third time and takes the highest step of the podium.

Farid Kazakov successfully represented the country at the international level.

Speaking about his victory, Farid Kazakov told Azernews that the victory at Solo Star Russia is one of the most important and exciting for him because Russia is famous for its strong dancers.

"To be honest, I still do not realize that for three years in a row I have been recognized as one of the best soloists in Russia. Unfortunately, due to the current situation in the world, I could not take part in the competition in person, but I did not give up and joined the contest virtually," said Kazakov.

" I have taken part in Solo Star Russia 2021 so that the name of our country did not leave the lips of the Russian dance world and I will do my best for this," he said.

At the contest, Farid Kazakov presented his dance video "Blue Eternity" to the song composed by Muslim Magomayev. The author of the lyrics is poet Gennady Kozlovsky.

The video was filmed by young talents Mahmud Huseynov and Riad Huseynov.

" Apart from my performance, the judges also praised the excellent work of the music video directors. In November, I am going to perform a one-man show "Enuement"...," he added.

The one-man show, staged by Russian director Louise Eyre, is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

Farid Kazakov also expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their support to Azerbaijan's talented people.

He is a graduate of the Baku Academy of Choreography and the Moscow State Institute of Culture.

The dancer is a twice laureate of the Azerbaijan's national , laureate of the Turkish national prize.

Farid Kazakov holds the title "The most talented dancer in Turkey". He is the three times winner of the prestigious prize "Solo Star Russia" and "The best solo dancer of Russia".

In April, Farid Kazakov was appointed as European Cultural Association Ambassador.

The dancer became the first official representative of Azerbaijan and Turkey within the European Cultural Association.

In 2019, the dancer successfully performed at the International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theatre Festival and the Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named as the most successful dancer according to "Trend of the Year 2019 Awards". The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is the head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at the Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

The famous dancer also held a charity project in several organizations such as the Ders Evi Education Centre and the Yaradan Creative Union.



