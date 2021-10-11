Baku to host closing ceremony of vocalists festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd Festival of Azerbaijani Vocalists will end on October 20.

The closing ceremony will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The festival is a new project of the Medeniyyet TV, organized by the Ministry of Culture.

The festival aims at the development and promotion of Azerbaijani classical vocal music, the formation of a high musical taste among the young generation.

Famous vocalists and talented young singers from the country's regions perform Azerbaijani and world classical music as part of the festival.

The festival is open for vocalists of different age categories - both prominent and young talents.