TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Baku to host closing ceremony of vocalists festival

11 October 2021 [16:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd Festival of Azerbaijani Vocalists will end on October 20.

The closing ceremony will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace. 

The festival is a new project of the Medeniyyet TV, organized by the Ministry of Culture. 

The festival aims at the development and promotion of Azerbaijani classical vocal music, the formation of a high musical taste among the young generation.

Famous vocalists and talented young singers from the country's regions  perform Azerbaijani and world classical music as part of the festival.

The festival is open for  vocalists of different age categories - both prominent and young talents.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/entertainment/210868.html

Print version

Views: 18

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also