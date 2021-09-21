Mugham Center marks National Music Day [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center has presented a virtual concert timed to the National Music Day as part of the "Evenings of Mugham" project.

Honored Artist Togrul Asadullayev (kamancha), mugham singer Almakhanum Ahmadli, Rashad Ibraghmov (tar) and Amil Mustafayev (naghara) performed at the virtual concert that aroused great interest among social network users.

The Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

Moreover, the Center is actively expanding international ties with cultural institutions.

The Mugham Center has recently signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Yunus Emre Institute.

The sides discussed issues of expanding activities and prepared a joint action plan between the International Mugham Center and cultural centers and music schools operating in Turkey.

The Mugham Center also reached an agreement with the Federal Directorate of Music and Festival Programs ROSCONCERT.

The document was signed within the framework of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in the field of culture and art in 2021–2023.

The agreement is aimed at organizing humanitarian and educational projects within the framework of cultural exchange.

In January, the Mugham Center expanded ties with the Polish Baltic Philharmonic and agreed on holding joint cultural projects and concerts in the post-pandemic period.

Moreover, the Mugham Center has recently signed a memorandum on joint cooperation with Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The document was signed with the aim of developing cooperation and strengthening relations in the field of culture and art, promoting national spiritual values ??and cultural heritage, preparing new joint projects, holding events, festivals and meetings.

A working group will be created for this purpose. All necessary measures will be taken for implementing joint projects as well as work aimed at the creative development of the younger generation.