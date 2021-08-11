National violinist records new album

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani violinist Nazrin Rashidova and Bulgarian guitarist Stanislav Hvartchilkov have presented an electronic version of their album "Dreams" (2013).

Released by First Hand Records (FHR), the music album showcases a flamboyant collection of the 20th-century Azerbaijani popular song classics, fusing Western traditions, Azerbaijani folk music, and American jazz.

The popular and classical oriental and Western themes and approaches in these new transcriptions and arrangements aim to capture the rich harmonies, lyricism and nostalgic intensity of the songs to perfection, while bringing out an equally virtuosic dialogue between the violin and guitar.

The album includes music pieces composed by Azerbaijan's prominent composers Tofig Guliyev, Gara Garayev and Rauf Hajiyev.

Notably, this is the duo's second album release on FHR. All tracks transcribed and arranged by Nazrin Rashidova and Stanislav Hvartchilkov.

The Azerbaijani-born British violinist director Nazrin Rashidova made her solo debut at the age of three in Baku.

Rashidova was accepted to the Royal Academy of Music at the age of 15, studying with Erich Gruenberg, Felix Andrievsky and Lydia Mordkovitch.

For her performance, she was awarded a Gold Medal by the Cairo Opera House for an exceptional violin recital three years later.

Over the past years, the musician has successfully performed in the US, Japan, Europe and the Middle East.

In 2008, the musician founded FeMusa Orchestra, Britain’s first female chamber orchestra in 70 years.

Britain's first female chamber orchestra performed at the 9th International Gabala Music Festival this year.

In Gabala, British musicians performed works by A.Vivaldi, E.Elgar, P.Worlok, P.Levis, E.Blog, K.Jenkins, F.Amirov and G.Garaev on the stage.



