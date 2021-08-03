Gabala Music Festival opens its doors

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 12th Gabala International Music Festival has opened its doors to music lovers.

The festival gathers some of the country's most talented musicians to mark the 100th anniversary of the Baku Music Academy.

The festival opened with spectacular concert that brought together students of Baku Music Academy Leyla Zeynalova (piano), Atabala Manafzade (piano), Jamil Sadizade (piano), Rashid Behbutov (piano), Jala Mayilova (piano), Osman Mustafazede (violin), Sabina Muradova (piano), Orkhan Huseynov (cello), Zarrin Aliyeva (violin), Aysel Abdullayeva (violin), Nigar Hasanli (viola), Nijat Mammadov (flute), Gulay Aghayeva (piano), Mehman Salimov (trumpet), Kanan Khalizade (clarinet), Nigar Askarova (vocal), Subkhan Rustamov (vocal) and Fagan Hasanli (piano) at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Hall.

The festival's opening ceremony took place near Qafqaz Resort Hotel. The Azerbaijan Military Band Service also performed as part of the festival.

Elkhan Niftiyev (piano),Laman Seyidova (piano), Rza Khosrofzade (vocal), Mahir Taghizade (vocal),Erol Rzayev (cello), Arzu Safarova (piano), Fagan Hasanli (piano), Vusala Babayeva (piano) and others thrilled the audience on August 1, while Baku Chamber Orchestra performed next day.

Spectacular concerts left no one indifferent. Meanwhile, teachers of the Baku Music Academy will perform on August 2.

The 12th Gabala International Music Festival will close with a grand concert program called "Viva Opera" on August 4.

Gabala International Music Festival is an annual open-air festival of classical music held every summer since 2009 in Gabala.

Talented musicians from all over the world, world-known symphonic and philharmonic orchestras take part in the festival.

The festival initially positioned itself as a classical music festival. However, the festival's repertoire has eventually expanded. Now you can hear music of different genres, including jazz and mugham.