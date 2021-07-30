Indian culture through photography

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The exhibition "Gems of Indian Cultural Heritage in Gobustan" has solemnly opened at the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve.

Co-organized by the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve and the Indian Embassy in Baku, the project aims at promoting cultural ties between Azerbaijan and India.

The photo exposition presents Indian landmarks and famous monuments revealing its rich architectural heritage.

In his remarks, the director of the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve Vugar Isayev stressed that the event was timed to the 75th anniversary of India's independence, which will be celebrated in 2022. He expressed confidence that the exhibition will give impetus to the further expansion of bilateral cultural ties.

Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Vanlalvavna Bavitlung, noted that this is a holiday of progressive India and the glorious history, culture and achievements of its people.

The head of the diplomatic mission expressed confidence that the exhibition will serve as a link between the rich cultural heritage of the two countries.

Aghajavid Ramazanov, representative of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, noted that cultural heritage is an important source in the scientific study of the history of the people, state and civilizations.

He highly appreciated the organization of the exhibition in terms of the rapprochement of the cultures of the two countries and cooperation with India.

A video about the historical and cultural monuments of India was presented to the guests.

The opening of the exhibition ended with a buffet table. The guests were offered Azerbaijani national sweets and dishes of Indian national cuisine to the sounds of Indian national music.

The exhibition will run until the end of August.

Gobustan is home to one of the world's largest ancient petroglyphs collections. Settled since the 8th millennium BC, the area contains more than 600,000 distinct paintings, going as far back as 20,000 years to as recent as 5,000 years ago.

The rock paintings dating back to 8 millenniums reflect different hunting scenes, ceremonial and ritual processes of the habitants of these places. Gobustan petroglyphs were repeatedly investigated by the famous Norwegian explorer and adventurer Thor Heyerdahl, who recognized local boats petroglyphs as the oldest known images of pirogue in the world.

Most of the rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle-pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, pictures of sun and stars.

Gobustan was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2007.