YARAT to host exhibition timed to Navy Day

By Laman Ismayilova

A photo exhibition "Photo chronicle of Azerbaijani NAVY: Aerial Perspective" will open at the 20th-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting Museum on July 23.

The exhibition is co-organized by Russian House in Baku (RICC) and YARAT Contemporary Art Space to mark the Navy Day.

The materials were prepared by the Baku Street Photography Festival and the Azerbaijan Photographers Association.

The exhibition includes footage taken by photographer Victor Corwin-Kerber. This entire historical chain, captured in photographs by Victor Corvin-Kerber, raises the viewer above ground level and shows the familiar city and sea from a completely different perspective.

Situated on the border between Europe and Asia, the Caspian Sea has played an important role in the process of economic and cultural development of nations and countries on its shores for centuries. The Caspian Sea was a convenient waterway connecting the countries of the Near and Middle East, as well as India and China with Europe. The naval history of Azerbaijan goes back centuries.

Victor Lvovich Korvin-Kerber (b. 1894, Estonia) - was born in Revel (Tallinn) into a family of the naval elite.

Victor Kerber spent his childhood in Kronstadt. This was followed by a school period in St. Petersburg, where in 1912 he graduated from Karl May's German gymnasium. As a high school student, Victor was fond of aviation and participated in the activities of the first school aviation circle in Russia, Nikolai Farusek. Photography was another passion of this technically gifted young man. It was in Baku that Viktor Kerber got a unique opportunity to combine his two favorite activities.

A member of German nobility by birth, a descendant of admirals of the Russian Imperial Navy, an officer of the Tsarist army, a White Guard, a Soviet engineer, repressed, and then a rehabilitated aircraft designer, an officer of the Red Army, an organizer of production, Kerber was an extraordinary personality, whose life was full of ups and downs and the most unexpected twists. One thing remained unchanged: love and dedication to naval aviation. This choice of life path was made by him at the Baku School for Naval Aviation officers.

And although after 1918 Viktor Lvovich never had a chance to visit Baku, it was here that he filmed and brought together a unique collection of aerial photographs, the significance of which today can hardly be overestimated.

Official opening on 23 July 2021 at 16:00

Dates: 23 - 27 July 2021

Venue: Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI centuries, 2nd floor

P. Bailovo, National Flag Square

Exhibition working hours: Tuesday - Sunday from 12:00 to 21:00

Free admission

