Baku House of Photography to host lecture

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku House of Photography will host a lecture in Russian entitled "170 years of photography in Azerbaijan" on July 16.

During the lecture, Bahruz Huseynzadeh, an independent researcher of the history of photography will provide insight interesting facts about the 170-year history of photography in Azerbaijan, unique photographs and negatives included in his personal collection, which have never been shown anywhere.

Baku Photography House opened in 2019 in the old Zanjerli Bina mansion with the support of the Icherisheher Historical-Architectural Reserve.

It includes four exhibition halls. Expositions are devoted to documentary, national and world photographic art.

In addition to the regular photographic exhibitions, Baku Photography House holds photography courses, creative evenings, lectures, master classes and photo tours.

"Inner City" was the name of the first exhibition of Baku Photography House. The project presented a century and a half long dialogue between the city and the photographer.

The exposition featured the photo collections of two "time travelers" - Sanan Alasgarov and Bahruz Huseynzade.

The artist and researcher Bahruz Huseynzade has been collecting pictures for 15 years. His collection today includes hundreds of original photographs from the late 19th - early 20th century, as well as an archive of about 20,000 prints and digital copies.

The collection of photographer Sanan Alaskarov was created in Icherisheher, where he was born and raised.