“From stage to trenches” – Culture Ministry launches new project

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has launched a project to honor the memory of cultural figures who became martyrs during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

As part of the project "From the stage to the trenches", the Culture Ministry has released a video about the martyr Togrul Hajiyev where his family and friends talk about the hero's valor and his creative life.

The Hajiyev family became refugees from the Fuzuli region in August 1993 as a result of Armenian aggression.

From a young age, Togrul was fond of music and dreamed of coming back to Fuzuli, which he knew only from the memories of his parents.

The young talent studied at the refugee school ?18 in Zangilan region. With high scores, he entered the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. He graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees with great honors. The tar musician also participated in a number of concert programs.

Togrul's father fought in the First Karabakh War. In the winter of 1994, he was seriously wounded during the Horadiz operation.

From the first days of the war, Togrul Hajiyev fought valiantly against the Armenian invaders.

He became a martyr on October 10, 2020 during the liberation of his native Fuzuli region. He was posthumously awarded the medals "For Motherland" and "For the liberation of Fuzuli".

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.



