EURO-2020: National composer writes song about Italy's victory





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani composer Kamala Alizade has recorded a music piece to mark Italy's victory at EURO-2020.

The composition "Minuet for flute, String orchestra, Harpsichord and Tar" presents a synthesis of Italian Baroque music and Azerbaijani mugham, Trend Life reported.

The music piece was recorded by the Dante in Venice Orchestra and Lucie Sello (flute), the Baku Opera String Orchestra conducted by Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev, and Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade (tar).

Since 2006, Kamala Alizade has been living in Modena (Italy). She completed an internship in the class of Professor Antonio Giacometti and taught music at the Oxbridge Academy.

Her works have been performed in Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, USA, China, Japan and other countries.

Kamala Alizade is married to Italian composer, guitarist and musicologist Stefano Muscaritolo. The musicians have successfully implemented numerous projects both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Italy became the Euro 2020 champion in the final with England after the match went into a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw. The football teams went to extra time following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes at Wembley.